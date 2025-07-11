Massive security measures for Kanwar Yatra

What arrangements have been made?

Along the routes, you'll find water points, medical camps, and police help desks—all checked for safety before opening.

There are also special facilities just for women.

To avoid traffic chaos, one lane is reserved for pilgrims and heavy vehicles are kept out during busy times.

Plus, officials stay connected via WhatsApp groups and monitor social media to quickly squash any rumors or misinformation.

Safety info is easy to find through QR codes and digital platforms—so everyone stays in the loop.