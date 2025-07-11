Massive security measures for Kanwar Yatra
For this year's Kanwar Yatra, Uttar Pradesh is taking safety seriously—deploying over 66,000 police (including 10,000+ women officers), nearly 30,000 CCTV cameras, and almost 400 drones.
Everything is tracked live from a central control room to keep things smooth for everyone on the road.
What arrangements have been made?
Along the routes, you'll find water points, medical camps, and police help desks—all checked for safety before opening.
There are also special facilities just for women.
To avoid traffic chaos, one lane is reserved for pilgrims and heavy vehicles are kept out during busy times.
Plus, officials stay connected via WhatsApp groups and monitor social media to quickly squash any rumors or misinformation.
Safety info is easy to find through QR codes and digital platforms—so everyone stays in the loop.