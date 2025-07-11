Next Article
Bus accident in Himachal's Bilaspur injures over 30
A bus heading from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh flipped over a curve near Namhol Chowk, Bilaspur, on Friday morning.
Thirty-two people were injured—seven seriously.
Locals didn't hesitate to jump in and help until emergency crews arrived.
Authorities looking into cause of accident
Rescue teams rushed everyone to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment, while the driver was taken to Civil Hospital Markand.
Authorities have given interim relief, and police are now looking into what caused the accident—possibly driver fatigue or a technical fault.
CM visits injured, promises families full support
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the injured at AIIMS Bilaspur, promising families full support from the government and urging hospital staff to give the best care possible.