Karnataka government assumes control of Bengaluru temple
The Karnataka government has stepped in to run the Gali Anjaneya Swamy temple in Bengaluru, after CCTV footage allegedly showed staff stealing from donation boxes.
The viral video led to a state inquiry and the temple's official takeover on July 8, under a law meant to protect religious sites.
Government hopes to bring back accountability and trust for devotees
Investigators found that despite the temple getting lakhs in donations every year, there were no proper accounts or savings—just mismanaged funds and little oversight.
By taking charge, the government hopes to bring back accountability and trust for devotees, showing they're serious about protecting public faith in religious institutions.