Madhya Pradesh panchayat meeting stirs controversy
A recent village meeting in Bhadwahi, Madhya Pradesh, is making waves after it racked up an ₹85,000 food bill for just 24 people—think 30kg of snacks and 6kg of cashews.
The huge spend clashes with the government's push for financial restraint and has left many locals puzzled.
District collector calls for probe into expenses
District collector Kedar Singh wasn't convinced by the numbers.
"It is good if locals were served food, but how can so much dry fruit be used?" he wondered, making it clear he didn't have any himself.
Singh has called for a probe into the expenses and stressed that transparency and accountability matter in public spending.
Singh's track record on wasteful spending
Singh, an IAS officer known for his hands-on approach to rooting out wasteful spending (including inflated school maintenance bills), is once again showing his commitment to keeping things fair and above board in local administration.