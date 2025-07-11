Committee formed to integrate Mumbai's rail networks
Big news for Mumbai commuters: the Central and Maharashtra governments are teaming up to connect the city's suburban trains and metro lines.
The idea is to make getting around way simpler, with more seamless transfers between different rail systems.
With three metro lines already running (Metro 1, 2A, and 7) and more on the way, this move aims to tackle congestion and give daily travel a much-needed upgrade.
How will the integration work?
A new committee—featuring folks from Central/Western Railways, MRVC, and MMRDA—will figure out how to link up metros with local trains.
Think foot overbridges or subways at busy transfer points.
As Sanjeev Kumar from the Railway Board put it, the integration of these services is crucial for smoother commutes.
The committee will also sort out which agency handles what in construction so plans can move forward faster.