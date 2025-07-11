Committee formed to integrate Mumbai's rail networks India Jul 11, 2025

Big news for Mumbai commuters: the Central and Maharashtra governments are teaming up to connect the city's suburban trains and metro lines.

The idea is to make getting around way simpler, with more seamless transfers between different rail systems.

With three metro lines already running (Metro 1, 2A, and 7) and more on the way, this move aims to tackle congestion and give daily travel a much-needed upgrade.