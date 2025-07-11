Next Article
Centre, Delhi govt initiate Yamuna clean-up mission
Delhi and the Central government are joining forces on a ₹9,000 crore plan to clean up the Yamuna River.
Finalized in a meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah, the project will focus on upgrading water infrastructure and sewage systems at 45 key spots to stop untreated waste from flowing into the river.
BOD levels over 40 times what's safe
Yamuna's pollution is out of control—BOD levels are over 40 times what's safe, especially near Shahdara drain, and harmful bacteria like fecal coliform keep rising.
The Central Pollution Control Board will re-check 360 drains and use drones to monitor major outlets.
If this works, it could mean cleaner water, better health for Delhiites, and maybe even a river that's safe to enjoy again.