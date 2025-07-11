Centre, Delhi govt initiate Yamuna clean-up mission

BOD levels over 40 times what's safe

Yamuna's pollution is out of control—BOD levels are over 40 times what's safe, especially near Shahdara drain, and harmful bacteria like fecal coliform keep rising.

The Central Pollution Control Board will re-check 360 drains and use drones to monitor major outlets.

If this works, it could mean cleaner water, better health for Delhiites, and maybe even a river that's safe to enjoy again.