Teenagers coerced into sexual acts over unpaid loan
Two teenage boys, aged 19 and a minor, went through a traumatic ordeal in Mumbai after they couldn't repay a loan.
Three men allegedly lured them from Pune to an office in Bhuleshwar, where the boys were physically assaulted and forced to perform sexual acts on each other.
The accused filmed the incident to intimidate them further.
One accused arrested, 3 others on the run
Police have arrested Gautam Dilip Goswami, believed to be behind the attack, while three other suspects are still on the run.
Officers have video evidence and victim statements as part of their case.
Both boys are receiving psychological care as the investigation continues, with authorities focused on ensuring justice for this disturbing act of violence and extortion.