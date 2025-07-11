NHAI plans 124 highway projects for 2025-26

Most projects (80) will use the hybrid annuity model (HAM), while the rest split between EPC and BOT. By giving early notice to contractors, NHAI hopes to speed up approvals and avoid delays—basically, less waiting around and more roads getting built.

Authority plans to monetize 24 existing road assets

NHAI isn't just building; it's also planning to monetize 24 existing road assets next year through the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) route.

These stretches cover about 1,472km and are expected to bring in over ₹1,800 crore in revenue—a smart move to fund even more infrastructure upgrades down the line.