Ukrainian suspect located in Mumbai Torres scam
Mumbai Police have tracked down Lurchenko Igor, a Ukrainian national and one of the masterminds behind the ₹150 crore Torres Investment Ponzi scheme that tricked over 15,000 people with fake promises of big returns on synthetic gemstones.
The scam collapsed in December 2024 and involved nine foreign nationals.
Igor under watch since May
After an Interpol alert, Ukrainian authorities found Igor in May and put him under watch.
Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing has started the extradition process—once Ukraine gives the green light, Igor will be brought to India for questioning.
Meanwhile, police are still chasing 11 suspects linked to laundering money through crypto and hawala networks.
So far, properties worth ₹32 crore have been seized to help repay victims, and a massive chargesheet has already been filed.