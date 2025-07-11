Ukrainian suspect located in Mumbai Torres scam

Igor under watch since May

After an Interpol alert, Ukrainian authorities found Igor in May and put him under watch.

Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing has started the extradition process—once Ukraine gives the green light, Igor will be brought to India for questioning.

Meanwhile, police are still chasing 11 suspects linked to laundering money through crypto and hawala networks.

So far, properties worth ₹32 crore have been seized to help repay victims, and a massive chargesheet has already been filed.