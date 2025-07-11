Mizoram's top boxing coach arrested for sexual abuse of minor athletes India Jul 11, 2025

A Mizoram boxing coach, Lalthlengliana, has been arrested after four under-17 female boxers accused him of sexual abuse during training at the Ramhlun Sports Complex.

The girls, who were competing in the 6th Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships in Rohtak, Haryana, said he made unwanted advances and tried to enter their bathroom at the event.