Mizoram's top boxing coach arrested for sexual abuse of minor athletes
A Mizoram boxing coach, Lalthlengliana, has been arrested after four under-17 female boxers accused him of sexual abuse during training at the Ramhlun Sports Complex.
The girls, who were competing in the 6th Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships in Rohtak, Haryana, said he made unwanted advances and tried to enter their bathroom at the event.
Coach in jail as investigation continues
After the girls reported what happened to the Child Welfare Committee, police filed an FIR and arrested Lalthlengliana on July 8 under the POCSO Act.
He's currently in Aizawl Central Jail as police gather statements from the victims and collect evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.