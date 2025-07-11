Delhi Metro construction triggers building collapse
Early Friday morning, three already-evacuated buildings in Delhi's Mithaipul area collapsed while Metro tunneling was underway.
The structures had shops and offices but were marked unsafe weeks ago.
Despite precautions, one person lost their life. Rescue teams responded quickly to the scene.
Buildings marked weak in June
DMRC had flagged these buildings as structurally weak back in June and made sure everyone got out before starting risky work.
They even reinforced the ground and added supports—yet the collapse still happened around 2am.
The area was quickly sealed off for safety as emergency crews worked through the aftermath.
Accident under investigation
The accident is now under investigation to figure out exactly what went wrong and if all safety steps were followed by DMRC's contractor, AFCONS.
Meanwhile, DMRC has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the family of the person who died—a small comfort after such a loss.