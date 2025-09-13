Global EV sales surge 25% in 2025 led by Europe

Global electric vehicle (EV) sales have surged by a whopping 25% in the first eight months of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This translates to around 12.5 million units sold worldwide, as per data from Rho Motion. The figure includes both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs).

Regional performance Europe leads the charge Europe has outpaced the rest of the world in EV adoption, witnessing a 31% growth so far this year. This accounts for some 2.6 million plug-in vehicles sold across the continent. Germany, Italy, and Spain have all seen massive increases in their EV sales—45%, 41%, and an astonishing 100%, respectively.

Market comparison North America's sluggish growth In stark contrast to Europe, North America has only seen a 6% growth in EV sales between January and August 2025. This is a far cry from the global average and Europe's impressive numbers. The sluggish growth can be attributed to anti-EV policies implemented by the Trump administration.