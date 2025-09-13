Honda working on its 1st EV for Indian market

Honda Cars is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in India. The announcement was made by Kunal Behl, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL). He confirmed that a new EV is under development for the Indian market, although specific details about its design and features are yet to be revealed.

Strategic plans EV not based on Elevate SUV Behl didn't elaborate on the strategy behind Honda's first EV for India. However, a recent report hinted that it may not be based on the Elevate SUV model. This comes after HCIL had previously announced a roadmap of five new SUV launches in India, including an electrified version of the Elevate slated for launch in 2026.

Market speculation It could be an electric hatchback or sedan The exact strategy behind Honda's first EV for India remains a mystery. However, some industry insiders speculate that the company could be looking at launching an electric hatchback or sedan. This is especially because there are already several electric hatchbacks available in the mainstream market, and the Tata Tigor EV is the only mass-market electric sedan on sale in India.