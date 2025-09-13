Honda working on its 1st EV for Indian market
What's the story
Honda Cars is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in India. The announcement was made by Kunal Behl, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL). He confirmed that a new EV is under development for the Indian market, although specific details about its design and features are yet to be revealed.
Strategic plans
EV not based on Elevate SUV
Behl didn't elaborate on the strategy behind Honda's first EV for India. However, a recent report hinted that it may not be based on the Elevate SUV model. This comes after HCIL had previously announced a roadmap of five new SUV launches in India, including an electrified version of the Elevate slated for launch in 2026.
Market speculation
It could be an electric hatchback or sedan
The exact strategy behind Honda's first EV for India remains a mystery. However, some industry insiders speculate that the company could be looking at launching an electric hatchback or sedan. This is especially because there are already several electric hatchbacks available in the mainstream market, and the Tata Tigor EV is the only mass-market electric sedan on sale in India.
Competitive landscape
Plans to set up a robust charging network
If Honda goes ahead with its new electric vehicle, it will have to take on Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai CRETA Electric, MG ZS EV, among others. The Indian electric vehicle market is getting increasingly competitive with new players entering the fray. However, HCIL is also looking at setting up a robust charging network across major cities and along key highway routes in India.