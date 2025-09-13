Honda slashes prices of Activa, CB350 by over ₹18,000

How much have the prices changed?

Scooters like the Activa 110 and Dio 110 are down by over ₹7,000. The Activa 125 and Dio 125 get cuts of around ₹8,000 each.

Commuter bikes such as the Shine 100 drop by up to ₹5,672 (₹6,256 for the DX version), while the Unicorn is nearly ₹10k less.

Premium bikes see the biggest drops: Hornet 2.0 is cheaper by ₹13,026 and CB350 gets a massive price slash of ₹18,887.

