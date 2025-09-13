Honda slashes prices of Activa, CB350 by over ₹18,000
Honda has dropped prices across its scooter and commuter motorcycle lineup after a new GST cut on two-wheelers up to 350cc.
With immediate effect, you can save up to ₹18,887 on select models—making popular rides like the Activa and CB350 models more wallet-friendly.
How much have the prices changed?
Scooters like the Activa 110 and Dio 110 are down by over ₹7,000. The Activa 125 and Dio 125 get cuts of around ₹8,000 each.
Commuter bikes such as the Shine 100 drop by up to ₹5,672 (₹6,256 for the DX version), while the Unicorn is nearly ₹10k less.
Premium bikes see the biggest drops: Hornet 2.0 is cheaper by ₹13,026 and CB350 gets a massive price slash of ₹18,887.
Check out your local Honda dealer for updated prices.
These price cuts make Honda's rides more accessible
If you've been eyeing a new ride for college or city commutes, now's a great time—these price cuts make Honda's most popular scooters and bikes much more accessible without breaking your budget.