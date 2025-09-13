Suzuki unveils special-edition Avenis scooter, inspired by Naruto Shippuden

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a special edition of its Avenis scooter in collaboration with the popular Japanese anime series, Naruto Shippuden. The unique scooter was unveiled at the 'Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!' festival in New Delhi on September 13. The event celebrated Japanese culture through anime, food, and products, making it an ideal platform for this innovative partnership.

Design details More than just a marketing gimmick The Naruto edition of the Avenis scooter comes with anime-style graphics and visual upgrades. The collaboration is not just about aesthetics, but also aligns with Suzuki's vision of bringing the world of anime closer to its younger customers. This unique tie-up blends pop culture with mobility, making it more than just a marketing gimmick.

Specifications What about the features of Suzuki Avenis? The Avenis scooter is powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Suzuki Eco Performance technology. It features LED lighting, a fully digital instrument console, and an edgy design. Practicality is enhanced with features like a front box with USB charging socket, an external fuel cap, and 21.8 liters of under-seat storage space. The scooter also comes with telescopic suspension for safety and comfort on Indian roads.

Availability Price and financing options The Avenis scooter is available in three variants: Standard Edition, Ride Connect Edition, and Special Edition. The Standard and Ride Connect Editions come in multiple dual-tone colors, while the Special Edition features a unique black-and-silver combination. Suzuki has also announced finance options starting at an interest rate of 7.99% with up to 100% loan coverage to make it easier for customers to own this unique ride.