Amazon's Zoox rolls out free robotaxi rides in Las Vegas

Zoox's unique design and future expansion plans

Zoox stands out with its steering wheel-free design and face-to-face seating, so the car can drive either way without turning around.

The team is focusing on user feedback before charging fares, hoping to learn from Vegas before expanding to cities like San Francisco, Austin, and Miami.

As CEO Aicha Evans puts it, "Las Vegas is the perfect starting point thanks to its busy streets, tourism buzz and reputation for trying new things."