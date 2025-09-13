Next Article
Amazon's Zoox rolls out free robotaxi rides in Las Vegas
Amazon's self-driving car company, Zoox, just rolled out its free robotaxi rides in Las Vegas.
You can hop between hotspots like Resorts World and AREA15 by booking through the Zoox app, which keeps you updated on your ride and offers in-car help if you need it.
Zoox's unique design and future expansion plans
Zoox stands out with its steering wheel-free design and face-to-face seating, so the car can drive either way without turning around.
The team is focusing on user feedback before charging fares, hoping to learn from Vegas before expanding to cities like San Francisco, Austin, and Miami.
As CEO Aicha Evans puts it, "Las Vegas is the perfect starting point thanks to its busy streets, tourism buzz and reputation for trying new things."