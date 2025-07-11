Deepak Yadav's wealth contradicts dependence claims

How the incident unfolded

Police arrested Deepak after Radhika's uncle reported the incident.

Investigators found that Deepak felt hurt by local gossip claiming he relied on his daughter's income, even though he actually earned up to ₹17 lakh a month from his properties.

He confessed to the murder, saying he wanted Radhika to close her academy but she refused.

Police are now checking if other family members knew about his intentions or were present during the incident.