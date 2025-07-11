Deepak Yadav's wealth contradicts dependence claims
In Gurugram, 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their home on Thursday.
The tragedy followed a heated argument about Radhika's decision to run her own tennis academy—a move her father strongly opposed.
During the dispute, Deepak used his licensed revolver to shoot Radhika while she was in the kitchen.
How the incident unfolded
Police arrested Deepak after Radhika's uncle reported the incident.
Investigators found that Deepak felt hurt by local gossip claiming he relied on his daughter's income, even though he actually earned up to ₹17 lakh a month from his properties.
He confessed to the murder, saying he wanted Radhika to close her academy but she refused.
Police are now checking if other family members knew about his intentions or were present during the incident.