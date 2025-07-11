Next Article
Operation Sindoor: India strikes 13 Pakistani air bases
India pulled off a major military move on May 7, 2025, hitting 13 Pakistani air bases in just 23 minutes.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval announced the operation—named Sindoor—on July 11, highlighting how it showcased India's tech-driven defense skills and ability to handle cross-border threats quickly.
Operation Sindoor showcases India's tech-driven defense skills
Speaking at IIT Madras, Doval credited accurate intelligence and advanced technology for the success, saying "every location was hit with precision."
He also pointed out that Pakistan hasn't shown any real evidence of damage to India.
The operation marks a big step forward for India's defense strategy and shows its determination to protect national security with confidence and efficiency.