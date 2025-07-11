J&K: Mirwaiz claims house arrest hinders prayer India Jul 11, 2025

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's top cleric and Hurriyat leader, says he was put under house arrest on Friday, stopping him from leading prayers at Jamia Masjid.

He believes this move was meant to prevent him from honoring the July 13, 1931 martyrs during his sermon—a date that holds deep meaning for many in Kashmir.