Next Article
J&K: Mirwaiz claims house arrest hinders prayer
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's top cleric and Hurriyat leader, says he was put under house arrest on Friday, stopping him from leading prayers at Jamia Masjid.
He believes this move was meant to prevent him from honoring the July 13, 1931 martyrs during his sermon—a date that holds deep meaning for many in Kashmir.
Farooq urges authorities to let people gather peacefully
Farooq called July 13 "an eternal part of Kashmir's collective memory," remembering the 22 people killed by the Dogra Army.
He urged authorities to let people gather peacefully and pay their respects at Jamia Masjid.
House arrests like this have happened often, making it tough for local leaders to mark important moments in Kashmir's history.