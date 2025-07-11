NSA Doval praises India's indigenous tech power
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gave a big shoutout to Indian-made tech for making Operation Sindoor a success.
At IIT Madras's convocation, he shared, "We are proud of how much indigenous content was there... We decided to have nine terrorist targets in the criss-cross of Pakistan. We missed none," underlining just how accurate and effective the mission was.
Operation Sindoor lasted just 23 minutes but made a big impact—nine terrorist sites deep inside Pakistan were hit with zero collateral damage.
Doval pushed back against foreign media claims, pointing out that satellite images showed no harm to Indian bases and precise hits on Pakistani targets.
He credited this edge to India's self-built tech, including an indigenous 5G alternative developed in only two and a half years (way faster than China's 12-year timeline).
Doval encouraged students to help strengthen India's security by advancing homegrown technology even further.
He highlighted the need for fully indigenized communication systems and quick adoption of AI—saying these steps are key to protecting both critical infrastructure and India's unique heritage.