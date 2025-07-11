NSA Doval praises India's indigenous tech power India Jul 11, 2025

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gave a big shoutout to Indian-made tech for making Operation Sindoor a success.

At IIT Madras's convocation, he shared, "We are proud of how much indigenous content was there... We decided to have nine terrorist targets in the criss-cross of Pakistan. We missed none," underlining just how accurate and effective the mission was.