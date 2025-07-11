Upholding daughters' inheritance rights: Kerala HC verdict
Big news for inheritance rights: On July 7, 2025, the Kerala High Court ruled that daughters of Hindu men who passed away after December 20, 2004, now have the same rights as sons to inherit family property.
The court struck down old state rules that blocked daughters from claiming their share, saying they clash with a central law from 2005.
State law vs central law
For years, Kerala's state law kept daughters out of ancestral property by treating everyone as just tenants-in-common.
But the national Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 gives daughters equal coparcenary rights—unless there's an official partition.
The High Court made it clear: when state and central laws disagree, the central one wins.
Women challenged being left out in a family dispute
This all started because women challenged being left out in a family dispute.
Now, thanks to this ruling, women in Kerala can finally claim their fair share of inherited property—just like their brothers.
It's a real step forward for equality at home.