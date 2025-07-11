Next Article
Bengaluru woman dupes kitty party friends of ₹30 crore
A woman named Savita has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly scamming over 20 women out of ₹30 crore.
She gained their trust at kitty parties by claiming political connections and promising big returns on investments and gold deals—but never paid up.
Victims lost anywhere from ₹50 lakh to ₹2.5 crore each.
Victim thought she was helping a friend in need
One victim, Kusuma, shared that she handed over ₹95 lakh in cash at Savita's home, trusting her word instead of asking for documents.
Although Kusuma got back ₹32 lakh, it was only rerouted as Savita instructed.
Turns out, Savita had a previous fraud case but was out on bail and kept the scam going until this latest arrest.
Police are now trying to recover the money and find more victims.