Tragic crocodile attack during holy bath in Madhya Pradesh India Jul 11, 2025

A 40-year-old woman, Malti Bai, lost her life after a crocodile attacked her while she was near the river at Kaniyaghat Patti village in Damoh district on the first day of Sawan.

Villagers tried to help, but the crocodile dragged her into the water before anyone could reach her.