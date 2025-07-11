Next Article
Tragic crocodile attack during holy bath in Madhya Pradesh
A 40-year-old woman, Malti Bai, lost her life after a crocodile attacked her while she was near the river at Kaniyaghat Patti village in Damoh district on the first day of Sawan.
Villagers tried to help, but the crocodile dragged her into the water before anyone could reach her.
Authorities have put up warning signs around the river
The forest department and SDRF recovered Malti Bai's body about 40km downstream.
Authorities have now put up warning signs around the river and are keeping a close watch on the area, hoping to prevent more such tragedies as crocodile numbers rise and locals continue to rely on the river for daily needs.