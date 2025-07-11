Gurugram murder: Tennis player's mother present during incident
In Gurugram, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav—a national-level tennis player and owner of a tennis academy—was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at home on Thursday morning.
The incident happened while Radhika was cooking; Deepak allegedly fired five shots with his licensed revolver following ongoing tensions and issues related to her financial independence and social media presence.
Deepak was upset about being teased in village
Radhika's uncle heard the gunshots and tried to save her, but she was declared dead at the hospital.
Deepak confessed to the murder and was arrested on the spot.
Police say he was upset about being teased in their village for relying on his daughter's income.
Investigators are now gathering statements from family members and looking into what exactly led up to this tragic event.