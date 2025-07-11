Mother's statement in Radhika Yadav murder case India Jul 11, 2025

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old national tennis player and coach, was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav at their Gurugram home on July 10.

Deepak told police he was overwhelmed by years of taunts from villagers who mocked him for relying on his daughter's earnings from her tennis academy.

The shooting happened while Radhika was cooking; her uncle heard the gunshots and found her in the kitchen with Deepak's licensed revolver found nearby in the drawing room.