Mother's statement in Radhika Yadav murder case
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old national tennis player and coach, was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav at their Gurugram home on July 10.
Deepak told police he was overwhelmed by years of taunts from villagers who mocked him for relying on his daughter's earnings from her tennis academy.
The shooting happened while Radhika was cooking; her uncle heard the gunshots and found her in the kitchen with Deepak's licensed revolver found nearby in the drawing room.
Father arrested, has confessed to the murder
Police have arrested Deepak, who has confessed to the murder and cited mental stress over public humiliation as a reason.
Forensic teams are analyzing evidence from the scene, and legal proceedings are underway.
Radhika's uncle gave a detailed statement confirming what happened, while other family members, specifically Radhika's mother, were present but haven't spoken much about the motive.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities gather more details.