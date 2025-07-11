Brutal machete attack on family caught on camera in Mysuru

Attackers blocked auto-rickshaw with car before assaulting victims

The attack happened around 9:18pm when the suspects blocked the auto-rickshaw with their car and assaulted Rajanna, his mother Kumuda, Vishalakshi, and Renukamma.

CCTV footage shows the assault lasted just over a minute; one victim was seriously injured and hospitalized.

Police are reviewing footage to track down all four suspects and are investigating links to earlier disputes involving Rajanna.

The case is ongoing under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).