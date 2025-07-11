Tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat claims 18 lives
A tragic scene unfolded in Gujarat's Vadodara district when part of the Gambhira bridge gave way around 7:30am Wednesday, sending vehicles into the Mahisagar river.
At least 18 people lost their lives, and two are still missing as rescue teams continue their search.
Four state road engineers suspended
The NDRF jumped in quickly, using heavy machinery, including a high-performance truck from the Indian Army, to pull vehicles from deep mud under the river.
In response, four state road engineers have been suspended and a review of other bridges across Gujarat is now underway.
Activists warned about bridge's condition
Local activists had been warning about the bridge's poor condition since 2022, but those concerns weren't acted on.
This marks Gujarat's sixth major bridge collapse since 2021—a worrying sign that infrastructure safety still isn't getting enough attention.