Next Article
Mumbai bus accident injures 8
A Mumbai BEST bus crashed into a stationary truck near Vanrai police station early Friday morning, leaving eight people hurt—including the driver and conductor.
Everyone was quickly taken to hospital.
The accident happened when a car suddenly cut in front of the bus, forcing the driver to swerve and lose control.
Authorities are now investigating the matter
It's another reminder of how tricky road safety can be in Mumbai, especially for daily commuters.
Police are now investigating what went wrong—like whether speed or poor parking played a role—to help prevent more accidents like this in the future.