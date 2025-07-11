Tragic floods claim 9 lives in Himachal village India Jul 11, 2025

In Panglued village, Himachal Pradesh, heavy floods swept away nine people from two families who had taken shelter in what they thought was a safe house.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, and the search continues for five others.

Heartbreakingly, 23-year-old Khem Lata is the only survivor from her family.