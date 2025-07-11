Next Article
Tragic floods claim 9 lives in Himachal village
In Panglued village, Himachal Pradesh, heavy floods swept away nine people from two families who had taken shelter in what they thought was a safe house.
Four bodies have been recovered so far, and the search continues for five others.
Heartbreakingly, 23-year-old Khem Lata is the only survivor from her family.
Rescue teams facing difficulties
Rescue teams are still working despite rough weather and damaged roads making things harder.
The tragedy happened as locals sheltered in Padma Singh's brick house, which collapsed under floodwaters—claiming an elderly couple's lives.
Statewide, monsoon rains since June 20 have led to 91 deaths and left 34 people missing.