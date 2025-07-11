Kanwar Yatra 2025: Traffic restrictions imposed
Heads up if you're driving through Delhi-NCR—starting tonight, several roads will be off-limits for heavy vehicles because of the annual Kanwar Yatra.
The Ghaziabad traffic police are rolling out these restrictions until July 25 to help thousands of devotees walking to Haridwar with Ganga water.
Key stretches like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Meerut Road will also switch to one-way traffic from Monday to keep things moving smoothly.
Diversions for heavy vehicles
Heavy vehicles coming from Loni and Anand Vihar must use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway instead of passing through Ghaziabad.
If you're heading in from Baghpat, you'll be diverted via Sonia Vihar, and trucks from Hapur or Bulandshahr should avoid Ghaziabad altogether.
NH-9 toward Indirapuram is a no-go for big vehicles too, unless they're carrying essential goods and have special permission.
Traffic plans might change if needed, but the main goal is clear roads for pilgrims—and as little hassle as possible for everyone else.