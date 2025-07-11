Tragic end to tennis star's birthday surprise plan
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old national and state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram home on July 10.
The incident happened while Radhika was setting up a birthday surprise for her mother.
Deepak reportedly fired five shots from his licensed revolver, hitting Radhika three times in the back.
Deepak arrested, revolver seized
Deepak told police he acted after feeling humiliated by villagers who mocked him for relying on his daughter's earnings.
He was also upset that Radhika refused to close her tennis academy despite his objections.
Only Radhika, her parents, and uncle Kuldeep were home at the time; Kuldeep rushed her to the hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.
Police have arrested Deepak and seized his revolver as they continue investigating what led to this heartbreaking loss.