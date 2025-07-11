Navigating Kanwar Yatra 2025: Delhi-NCR traffic guidelines

Heads up if you're driving in or around Delhi-NCR between July 11 and 25—the annual Kanwar Yatra is back, and it's bringing major traffic changes. With thousands of devotees expected on the roads, authorities are rolling out diversions and special routes to keep things moving for everyone.

Expect heavy congestion on these busy stretches Expect heavy congestion on busy stretches like Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Loni Road, NH-24, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Kalindi Kunj, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Dhaula Kuan, and Mukarba Chowk.

One lane on big highways will be set aside just for Kanwariyas (the pilgrims), while light vehicles get the other—so plan your route ahead!

What authorities are doing to ease traffic To make things smoother (and less stressful), officials are adding extra lights and signboards at intersections.

Plus, there's now a WhatsApp group connecting traffic teams across four states for real-time updates and crowd control.

Trucks, commercial vehicles coming from Delhi to Ghaziabad If you're driving a truck or commercial vehicle from Delhi toward Ghaziabad or nearby areas during this time, you'll need to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway—regular routes will have entry restrictions.