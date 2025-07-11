Ropeway becomes lifeline for flood-affected Mandi
After severe floods hit Mandi's Pandoh region, the Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway has become the main way people get around.
With the usual 12-km road badly damaged, this 750-meter ropeway is now how locals and pilgrims stay connected and get what they need.
Over 5,000 people have used it to travel
To help out, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri made ropeway rides free for everyone in all 12 panchayats of Seraj.
Since the floods, over 5,000 people have used it to travel or send supplies.
RTDC manager Kush Vaidya said opening up free access was crucial as things got worse.
Residents say the ropeway has been a lifeline
With roads blocked, residents like Bhoop Singh say the ropeway has been a lifeline for getting food and supplies across.
The disaster's toll is heavy—91 lives lost in Himachal between June 20 and July 10—showing just how tough this monsoon season has been.