Tragic incident involving a 'Trishul' claims infant's life India Jul 11, 2025

An 11-month-old boy, Avdhut Mengwade, lost his life after being accidentally struck by a trident during a heated argument at home in Kedgaon, Ahmednagar.

The fight broke out between Pallavi and Sachin Mengwade. In the chaos, Pallavi swung a trident at her brother-in-law Nitin (who tried to step in), but it missed and tragically hit Avdhut while he was being held by his mother Bhagyashree.