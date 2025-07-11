Tragic incident involving a 'Trishul' claims infant's life
An 11-month-old boy, Avdhut Mengwade, lost his life after being accidentally struck by a trident during a heated argument at home in Kedgaon, Ahmednagar.
The fight broke out between Pallavi and Sachin Mengwade. In the chaos, Pallavi swung a trident at her brother-in-law Nitin (who tried to step in), but it missed and tragically hit Avdhut while he was being held by his mother Bhagyashree.
Case registered against the accused
Avdhut was rushed to the hospital but sadly couldn't be saved.
Police have registered a case against Pallavi and Sachin, and all three adults involved are now in custody for questioning.
Investigators suspect someone tried to clean up the scene—Senior Inspector Narayan Deshmukh said bloodstains on the trident were wiped off.
Forensic teams are examining evidence as the investigation continues.