TMC leader's aide murdered in Bengal
Rajjak Khan, a 38-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was shot and hacked to death late Thursday night near his home in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas.
He was returning from party meetings when unidentified attackers ambushed him by a canal, shooting and stabbing him multiple times before fleeing.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Khan was declared dead on arrival.
Blame game starts between TMC, ISF
Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with locals for leads.
The killing has sparked political blame games—TMC's Saokat Molla accused the Indian Secular Front (ISF) of involvement, saying "criminals sheltered by ISF" were behind it.
On the other hand, ISF's Nawsad Siddique denied this and pointed to possible TMC infighting instead.
The situation has added more tension in Bhangar, an area already known for clashes between these two parties.