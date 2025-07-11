Gurgaon's posh apartments face flooding, power outage India Jul 11, 2025

A viral Instagram video by Ashwinova Ghoshal has put Gurgaon's upscale DLF Phase 5 in the spotlight, but not for its fancy homes.

Instead, it shows flooded living rooms and a five-hour power cut—despite rents topping ₹70,000 a month.

The clip has everyone asking: how can such a posh area struggle with basic drainage and electricity?