Gurgaon's posh apartments face flooding, power outage
A viral Instagram video by Ashwinova Ghoshal has put Gurgaon's upscale DLF Phase 5 in the spotlight, but not for its fancy homes.
Instead, it shows flooded living rooms and a five-hour power cut—despite rents topping ₹70,000 a month.
The clip has everyone asking: how can such a posh area struggle with basic drainage and electricity?
Heavy rain leads to flooding
After 133mm of rain hit Gurgaon in just half a day (with most of it pouring down in two hours), key roads and neighborhoods like DLF Phase 5 were underwater.
Major routes—including the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway—were jammed for hours, while municipal teams scrambled to clear out stormwater.
Residents vent online
Residents didn't hold back online—flooded flats were jokingly called "riverfront" properties, while others vented about Gurgaon's poor planning.
With videos of submerged cars everywhere, calls for better infrastructure grew louder.
Authorities even suggested companies switch to work-from-home until things dry up.