SRK's Meer Foundation extends support to flood-hit Punjab
What's the story
As Punjab battles one of its most devastating floods, Bollywood celebrities have stepped up to provide aid. Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation is among those extending support. The foundation has partnered with local NGOs to distribute essential relief kits to affected communities. The initiative will benefit nearly 1,500 households across Patiala, Amritsar, Fazilka, and Firozpur districts.
Details
Relief kits include medicines, hygiene supplies, and mosquito nets
The relief kits distributed by Meer Foundation comprise medicines, food items, mosquito nets, hygiene supplies, folding beds, tarpaulin sheets, cotton mattresses, and other necessities. The initiative seeks to meet the urgent health and safety needs of flood-affected families while supporting them in rebuilding their lives with dignity. The foundation's efforts are part of a larger response from Bollywood celebrities to aid those affected by the floods in Punjab.
Additional efforts
Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda pitch in
Other Bollywood stars have also extended their support to the flood relief efforts. Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation has sent 25 boats for rescue operations. Akshay Kumar donated ₹5cr for relief materials, while actor Randeep Hooda personally joined the relief efforts in Punjab.