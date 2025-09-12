SRK's Meer Foundation extends support to flood-hit Punjab

Details

Relief kits include medicines, hygiene supplies, and mosquito nets

The relief kits distributed by Meer Foundation comprise medicines, food items, mosquito nets, hygiene supplies, folding beds, tarpaulin sheets, cotton mattresses, and other necessities. The initiative seeks to meet the urgent health and safety needs of flood-affected families while supporting them in rebuilding their lives with dignity. The foundation's efforts are part of a larger response from Bollywood celebrities to aid those affected by the floods in Punjab.