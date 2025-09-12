Mohammad Nawaz world's best spinner? Pakistan head coach claims

Ahead of Pakistan's 2025 T20 Asia Cup opener against Oman, head coach Mike Hesson has hailed Mohammad Nawaz as the "best spinner in the world." Hesson also highlighted how his batting line-up is evolving despite the absence of seasoned players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The comments come as Pakistan gear up for the clash in Dubai on Friday.

Team dynamics Pakistan's recent form and the emergence of new players Pakistan will enter the T20 Asia Cup on the back of a tri-nation series victory in the UAE, defeating Afghanistan in the final at Sharjah. Hesson's side has won 10 out of their last 13 T20I matches, mostly with a new top six sans Babar and Rizwan. The likes of Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have stepped up to fill this gap.

Bowling prowess Bowlers stepping up for Pakistan While Hesson continues to search for the perfect batting combination, he is pleased with the recent performances of his bowlers, especially the spinners. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was recently named Player of the Series in Pakistan's tri-series victory over Afghanistan. He scalped 10 wickets in five matches at 11.70, including a five-wicket haul in the final against Afghanistan.