Will injured Rishabh Pant play West Indies Test series?
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from a foot fracture he sustained during the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford this year. While he is vying to make the Test squad for the West Indies series at home, starting October 2, his participation hangs in balance. According to a report by The Times of India, a more realistic return date is being eyed for the ODI series against Australia, starting October 19.
Recovery efforts
50-50 chances for WI series
Pant had returned to India and consulted medical specialists in Mumbai. However, his recovery needs to be extremely quick if he hopes to play against the Windies. A source told TOI that his return in the West Indies series seems unlikely at this point. "Even though he's trying his best, the chances of his return for the WI series are currently 50-50," said the source.
Injury impact
Pant suffered foot fracture in Manchester
Pant suffered the injury on Day 1 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. He had fractured his foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes's delivery. The injury was severe enough to rule Pant out of action for six weeks. However, he continued despite the pain, scoring a half-century to help India draw the match. Pant was eventually ruled out of the final Test, which India won by a stunning six-run margin.