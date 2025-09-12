By the numbers: Carlos Alcaraz at Grand Slams in 2025

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a stunning 2025 season at Grand Slam events. He ended his Grand Slam journey in 2025 by capturing a 2nd US Open title. Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win his 6th career Grand Slam title in men's singles. Alcaraz also became the world number one in the ATP Rankings. Here are his stats at Grand Slams (2025).

Slams Alcaraz's Slam journey in 2025 Alcaraz lost in the quarters at 2025 Australian Open, going down to Novak Djokovic in 4 sets. At Roland Garros, Alcaraz fought from being two sets down to win the title against Sinner in 5 sets. He won 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. At Wimbledon, Alcaraz lost in the final to Sinner in 4 sets. Thereafter, he won the US Open in 4 sets.

Information 24-2 win-loss record at Grand Slams in 2025 Alcaraz finished his Grand Slam journey in 2025 with a win-loss record of 24-2. This included three finals and two trophies. Only, Sinner finished with a better win-loss record in men's singles this year (26-2).