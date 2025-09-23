Ayodhya mosque plan rejected for lack of clearances
The plan for a new mosque in Ayodhya has been turned down by the local development authority because several required government approvals (NOCs) are still missing.
This land was originally given to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board back in 2020, following a Supreme Court order from November 9, 2019.
What's the hold up?
The mosque trust applied for layout approval in June 2021 and has already paid ₹4 lakh in fees, but is waiting on clearances from departments like public works and pollution control.
So far, only the fire department has flagged an issue: the approach roads to the site are just four to six meters wide—way less than the recommended 12 meters.
The trust says they're confused since no other departments have raised objections yet, and they're figuring out their next steps based on this feedback.