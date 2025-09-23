Delhi: Traffic diversions, noise pollution make festive vibe difficult
This year's festive vibe in Delhi has been a bit of a struggle, especially in the south and southeast parts of the city.
For four days, neighborhoods like Greater Kailash, CR Park, Kalkaji, and Lajpat Nagar have dealt with loud devotional music from truck-mounted speakers.
On top of that, Ramleela events have led police to warn everyone to avoid major roads like Netaji Subash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg until October 3.
Residents say they are not getting enough sleep
Police responded by shutting down or turning down over 60 loudspeakers after loads of complaints right before Navratri.
Deputy Commissioner Hemant Tiwari even checked things out himself near Kalkaji Temple.
Still, locals say it's not enough—one Maharani Bagh resident shared that sleepless nights are taking a toll on kids and seniors alike.
Even with new traffic diversions for commercial vehicles from September 22 to October 3, many feel both noise and jams are still making daily life tough this festive season.