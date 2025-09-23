Next Article
Maharashtra: One dead, 14 stranded as floods hit western state
Heavy rains have hit western Maharashtra and Marathwada hard, causing floods that left one person dead from lightning in Nanded and 14 others stranded—most trapped by rising waters in Dharashiv and Solapur.
Rescue teams, including an Air Force helicopter and the NDRF, are working to get everyone to safety.
₹689.52 crore relief package rolled out for farmers
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says, "All government agencies are on alert. The government is with the people affected due to rains and will help in every possible way."
The state has rolled out a ₹689.52 crore relief package for farmers, especially in Nanded.
Flooding has also badly hurt local farmers' crops; officials promise damage checks will continue and extra compensation will be given once things settle down.