Maharashtra: One dead, 14 stranded as floods hit western state

₹689.52 crore relief package rolled out for farmers

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says, "All government agencies are on alert. The government is with the people affected due to rains and will help in every possible way."

The state has rolled out a ₹689.52 crore relief package for farmers, especially in Nanded.

Flooding has also badly hurt local farmers' crops; officials promise damage checks will continue and extra compensation will be given once things settle down.