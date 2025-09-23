RSS centenary celebration to begin in Nagpur on October 2

Dr Bhagwat will review 3 big marches

Before the main event, three big marches will take place across Nagpur on September 27—culminating in a gathering reviewed by Dr Bhagwat.

The centenary celebration at Reshimbag Ground is set to draw over 21,000 members in uniform—three times last year's crowd—with guests flying in from various countries.

This year's theme is "five-point transformation," focusing on environment, social harmony, self-reliance, family awareness, and civic responsibility.

The RSS plans to expand its community activities nationwide through local branches (shakhas) and outreach programs.

For anyone interested in how large organizations shape social change—or just curious about what draws such huge crowds—this is one to watch.