Bowbazar blast convict's early release on hold India Sep 22, 2025

The Calcutta High Court has put a pause on the early release of Md Khalid, who was convicted for his role in the 1993 Bowbazar blast that killed 70 people.

This move comes after the state challenged a previous court order from April this year that would have let Khalid out early.

The judges agreed with the State Sentence Review Board, which had flagged serious concerns about Khalid's past criminal associations and the risk of future criminal activity.