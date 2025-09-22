Manipur: RIMS doctors on strike after colleague assaulted
Healthcare at Imphal's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) came to a standstill after a mob assaulted a senior doctor on Sunday, following the death of a 35-year-old woman during childbirth complications.
In response, doctors' groups have called for a full shutdown of medical services across Manipur from 6am September 23 to 6am September 24.
Emergency services halted
Doctors are demanding arrests and stronger protections after the attack, saying they need safer workplaces.
The strike means all outpatient, emergency, and diagnostic services are paused statewide—only patients already admitted are being treated.
While some civil groups have raised concerns about possible medical negligence in recent deaths at RIMS, many now face serious barriers to healthcare during the shutdown.