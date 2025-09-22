Indore: 2 newborns die in rodent attack; court orders probe
Two newborns died at Indore's MY Hospital, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court isn't letting it slide.
The court questioned why no police report was filed and pointed out major issues like staff shortages and poor maintenance—especially since the hospital dismissed claims that rodents were involved, blaming health complications instead.
Hospital ends pest control contract, disciplines nursing staff
The court has ordered a full check of the hospital's infrastructure—think building safety, drainage, electricity—and wants a detailed repair plan.
Meanwhile, MY Hospital has ended its pest control contract and disciplined some nursing staff to help prevent anything like this from happening again.
The Commissioner of Health is now in charge of MGM Medical College, which is attached to MY Hospital, with disciplinary powers transferred to them.