Madhya Pradesh: Two graves found disturbed at Muslim cemetery
Two graves, including one recently buried, were found disturbed at the Bada Awar Muslim cemetery in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.
The discovery on Monday morning left families and community members upset, prompting City Qazi Syed Nisar Ali and local police to visit the site and address concerns.
Security footage captured 2 naked men in graveyard
Security footage revealed two naked men wandering the graveyard at night, with one trying to cover a camera.
Police have seized the DVR and are analyzing the video while searching for suspects.
This isn't the first time—six graves were disturbed back in May, which led to installing these cameras.
The City Qazi has called for swift arrest and harsh punishment of those responsible.