India extends ban on Pakistani flights until October 2025
India has decided to keep its airspace off-limits for Pakistani airlines and military flights until October 24, 2025.
This follows Pakistan's own extension of its ban on Indian carriers, a tit-for-tat move after tensions rose earlier this year.
Impact of the ban
About 800 Indian flights each week now have to take longer routes around Pakistan, adding anywhere from 15 minutes to several hours per trip.
That means more fuel burned, more delays, and nearly $600 million in extra costs for Air India alone.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's airlines barely feel the impact since they fly over India much less—highlighting how these bans mostly hurt India's growing aviation sector while reflecting ongoing political tensions between the two countries.