Delhi weather: Daytime temps hover around 35degC
Delhi saw a high of 35.3°C on Monday—just a bit warmer than usual for late September.
Nights are staying mild at around 24°C, with humidity bouncing between 57% and 74%.
If you're heading out Tuesday, expect clear skies and similar temps, suggesting it's still t-shirt weather.
What about the air quality?
Monday's air quality in Delhi landed in the 'moderate' zone with an AQI of 135, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
That means it's not exactly fresh air but also not the worst—just something to keep in mind if you're sensitive or planning outdoor activities.